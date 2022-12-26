Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors vs. Grizzlies Christmas Game

While Steph Curry did not play in the Christmas showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, he was a very engaged teammate on the bench. Always cheering his teammates on from the sideline, Curry could be seen up from his seat every time the Warriors made a big play. His team wants him back as soon as possible, but he is very engaged even while sidelined.

It was an incredible win for the shorthanded Warriors, who defeated a fully-loaded Memphis Grizzlies team that had been talking trash in the days leading up to this game. From Ja Morant's "good in the West" comments, to Dillon Brooks singling out Klay Thompson, there was a lot of bulletin board material for the Warriors entering this game, and they certainly played like a group that heard the noise.

After the game, Steph Curry shared his reaction to the big win on Instagram, with a caption that shared how proud he was of his teammates.

The Warriors and Grizzlies have an undeniable level of competitive animosity, and that was on full display in this game. Unable to beat a Warriors team missing Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Grizzlies have a lot of work to do before they reach the level they think they're already at.

