Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors' Winning Streak Without Him

Contrary to what many predicted, the Golden State Warriors have found their groove without Steph Curry. In his first few games out of the lineup with a shoulder injury, Curry watched his teammates look non-competitive, losing games in grand fashion with poor play on both ends. Over the last week, Golden State has begun to find their groove, and is currently riding a season-high four-game winning streak.

Jordan Poole has really stepped up in Curry's absence, turning in multiple 40-point performances over the last two weeks. Players up and down the roster have stepped up for Golden State, and Steph Curry loves what he is seeing.

Following Friday night's win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Curry hopped on Instagram to share his reaction to the team's four-game winning streak in his absence. Proud of his guys, Curry shared multiple pictures with a caption that expressed his excitement:

The Warriors still have a lot of work to do before getting back to where they expect to be as defending champions, but they are certainly trending in the right direction. With Andrew Wiggins nearing a return, and Curry hopefully not far behind, the Warriors have an opportunity to get major reinforcements while also riding a hot streak. If they can do this, a lot of credit must be given to the group of players that has held it down in the absence of Curry, Wiggins, and others.

