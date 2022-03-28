Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Steph Curry Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry reacted to Oscars beef between Will Smith and Chris Rock

Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry reacted to Oscars beef between Will Smith and Chris Rock

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Washington Wizards on Sunday night, but Steph Curry and fans everywhere have long forgotten about that game. The story of the night is now Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Everybody has certainly seen it by now, but moments after Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada, the actor made his way up to the stage before smacking Chris Rock across the face. The moment has taken the internet by storm, and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is the latest to weigh in on the matter.

In typical Steph fashion, the superstar point guard was tuned into basketball simultaneously with the Oscars. Seemingly tapped into the Stanford vs. Texas women's basketball game, Steph Curry quote Tweeted that final score with a reaction to the Will Smith vs. Chris Rock beef:

"This was loud!!! Like that slap on that other channel," Curry Tweeted. The superstar point guard is still sidelined with injury, but has seemingly progressed well in his rehab. In the time being, he has shared reactions to the final score of Golden State Warriors games, Davidson basketball games, women's basketball games, and now some beef at the Oscars.

One of the most popular figures in sports, fans will likely be intrigued to hear him weigh in on the biggest story of the night, and perhaps one of the biggest of the year.

Klay Thompson Believes Jordan Poole Can Become All-Star

Injury Update: Steph Curry Removes Boot

Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Win Over Miami Heat

Steph-Curry-getty
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

By Joey Linn29 seconds ago
May 1, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates with forward Andre Iguodala (9) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter in game two of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Pelicans 121-116. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Klay Thomson Reacts to Andre Iguodala's Near Return

By C.J. Peterson51 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) gestures against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Says Warriors are "Worse" With Him on the Floor

By C.J. Peterson1 hour ago
Draymond-Green-Klay-Thompson-GETTY
News

Injury Report: Klay Thompson, Draymond Green Likely Out vs. Memphis Grizzlies

By Joey Linn2 hours ago
trae-young-stephen-curry-hawks-warriorsjpg
News

Steve Kerr Addresses Trae Young's Steph Curry Comparisons

By Joey Linn6 hours ago
kerr-curry-talk-iso
News

Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Steph Curry

By Joey Linn6 hours ago
1232449172.0
News

Updated Injury Report: Warriors vs. Wizards

By Joey Linn7 hours ago
gettyimages-1183255515-e1572802520983
News

Pau Gasol Exploring Role With Golden State Warriors

By Joey LinnMar 26, 2022
USATSI_11783622_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Why Kevon Looney Didn't Start Against Hawks

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 26, 2022