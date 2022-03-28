Steph Curry Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Washington Wizards on Sunday night, but Steph Curry and fans everywhere have long forgotten about that game. The story of the night is now Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Everybody has certainly seen it by now, but moments after Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada, the actor made his way up to the stage before smacking Chris Rock across the face. The moment has taken the internet by storm, and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is the latest to weigh in on the matter.

In typical Steph fashion, the superstar point guard was tuned into basketball simultaneously with the Oscars. Seemingly tapped into the Stanford vs. Texas women's basketball game, Steph Curry quote Tweeted that final score with a reaction to the Will Smith vs. Chris Rock beef:

"This was loud!!! Like that slap on that other channel," Curry Tweeted. The superstar point guard is still sidelined with injury, but has seemingly progressed well in his rehab. In the time being, he has shared reactions to the final score of Golden State Warriors games, Davidson basketball games, women's basketball games, and now some beef at the Oscars.

One of the most popular figures in sports, fans will likely be intrigued to hear him weigh in on the biggest story of the night, and perhaps one of the biggest of the year.

