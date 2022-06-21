Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reflects on Winning Fourth Championship With Klay and Draymond

Steph Curry appreciates the good people who helped bring championship glory.

Steph Curry finally won the first Finals MVP of his career, but he didn't do it alone. Throughout his four championships, he's had three of the same teammates - Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala. Because of that, the four of them have a very special bond.

"It's all about bond and character in terms of being in the locker room, front office, and training staff," Curry said. "Like, everybody has a part in this. It's all about looking out for each other and trying to uplift each other because I try to do that by leadership at the top."

Those four key Warriors players try to make sure their leadership extends all the way from the top so that it could trickle down to the bottom.

Me, Draymond, Klay, Andre, the guys that have been here for all four of these, we try to represent that every single day," Curry said. "Usually, when you get good people to come to work, you have good leadership, good things happen. The fact that we have four championships to show for it, but the journey in getting to all four... that's what'll live longer than this parade and everything.

When you have good people and good leadership, good things do in fact happen - the Golden State Warriors are proof of that. They are the most successful NBA franchise in the last decade for a reason.

