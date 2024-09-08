Steph Curry Reunites With Former Golden State Warriors Teammate Klay Thompson
Longtime Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson left the organization this offseason to join the Dallas Mavericks. Spending 11 seasons in Golden State, Thompson won four NBA championships and broke numerous records.
While several reports have indicated some hard feelings Thompson has towards his former organization, the veteran guard does not have any issues with his now ex-teammates. This is especially true when it comes to Thompson’s bond with Steph Curry, as the “Splash Brothers” helped define an era of NBA basketball with their run together.
Reuniting with Curry at Sunday’s WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty, Thompson shared a moment with his former backcourt partner.
Another video of Curry and Thompson went viral, as the Warriors point guard joked about being disgusted seeing his former teammate with Mavericks center Dereck Lively.
Thompson looked to be attending the game with his new teammate, which Curry jokingly took exception to.
This video was shared by the WNBA and tallied over 25,000 views in less than 30 minutes.
Curry has continued to speak highly of Thompson and their time as teammates since the veteran guard’s departure from Golden State. Set to begin a new chapter in Dallas, Thompson will likely start alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to help space the floor for those two star guards.
