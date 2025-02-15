Steph Curry Reveals Exciting Announcement During NBA All-Star Weekend
Many NBA stars over time have taken their talents to the big screen, with guys like LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Shaquille O'Neal all starring in movies. While Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry will not appear on the big screen, he is helping bring a new film to audiences.
During the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend, Curry announced a new film called "GOAT," an "original animated sports comedy," per SONY Pictures Animation. Curry is said to be a producer on the project, and the film is set to release on February 13, 2026.
Via Stephen Curry: "A lot of debate but there can only be one GOAT. #GOATmovie arrives February 2026. 🐐 #SonyPartner"
Curry has been an executive producer or producer on 20 previous projects, but this new animated film from SONY will likely hit close to home for the Warriors point guard. It will be interesting to see if this movie mirrors Curry's career in any way, going from an undersized guard who nobody believed in, to one of the best players to ever play the game.
Curry, 36, is likely nearing retirement within the next handful of years, but his off-the-court projects like this new movie will help keep fans connected to one of the most beloved players of the generation. Curry is one of the biggest NBA superstars on and off the court, and fans will likely flock to see any movie he is involved in.
