Steph Curry Reveals Game 3 Mindset

The Golden State Warriors are looking to bounce back from a frustrating Game 2 loss that had them in reflection for three days. With an extended break in between games, the team had an opportunity to analyze what went wrong, and alter their mindset coming back home. During his media availability session ahead of Game 3, Warriors superstar Steph Curry revealed where his mindset is at.

"It hurts when you lose a game like Game 2," Curry said. "You feel like you could've got another one, come home 2-0, it changes the vibe a little bit. But you gotta remember where we are in this series, and even with [Ja Morant's] numbers, we still had a chance to win two straight games. We just gotta keep with the program and get better on offense, and hopefully take control of the series."

Steph added that the Warriors could do a better job on Ja Morant; however, he is the type of player than cannot be shut down entirely. While the Grizzlies have a star on their side in Morant, the Warriors have one in Steph Curry as well. Recognizing this, Steph is maintaining a level of stoicism that indicates both he and the team know what they need to do better in order to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Game 3 between these two teams is set to tip-off at 5:30 PST in Golden State.

