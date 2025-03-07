Steph Curry Reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo's 'Skill' After Making History
The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a huge 30-point win over a shorthanded Dallas Mavericks team on Wednesday, led by incredible performances from their star duo. Damian Lillard led the way with 34 points on 11-15 shooting from the field and 5-8 from deep, but Giannis Antetokounmpo was right behind him with 32 points and 15 rebounds on 13-20 shooting.
Not only did Antetokounmpo have a stellar performance, but he reached a historic milestone. With his 32 points on Wednesday, Antetokounmpo reached 20,000 career regular season points, becoming just the 52nd player in NBA history to hit that milestone and became the sixth-youngest to achieve it.
Antetokounmpo, 30, has been incredible for the majority of his 12-year career. The two-time NBA MVP and one-time NBA Finals MVP has already cemented himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest international players to touch the court, but he has done it uniquely.
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry reacted to Antetokounmpo reaching this historic milestone, saying he reached 20,000 points by using his unique skillset, via Milwaukee Journal Sentinal's Jim Owczarski.
"I mean everyone wants to evolve their game, but when you’re a unicorn at something – the way he can get to the basket, his physicality. I know everybody talks about ‘what is Giannis’ skill?’ His skill is the abilty to see space, take up space and get to where he wants to go," Curry said.
"It’s kind of counter to the evolution of the game, but he doesn’t need to change anything because he’se-lite, the best in the world, at a certain skillset," Curry continued. "Same, kind of with me, the other away around. So it’s pretty cool to see how efficient he is with it and has been for a long time."
Curry is undoubtedly one of the greatest to ever play the game, so giving props like this to Antetokounmpo after reaching such an impressive milestone is huge. Antetokounmpo has turned into one of the best players of this generation and the greats have certainly noticed that.
