Steph Curry Reveals Honest Feelings on Ja Morant and Memphis Grizzlies

Amidst all the pettiness that persisted in this Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies series, Steph Curry has maintained a level of respect for his Conference Semi-Finals opponent. When asked about the Grizzlies after Golden State's series-clinching win, Curry said, "I have a lot of respect for every single guy on that team, in terms of how they're built as a group, the individual talent, they have a lot of energy, a lot of potential in terms of winning at the highest level."

Curry continued, saying that "They were the higher seed for a reason. They had an amazing regular season, and dominated throughout the course of those 82 games. But for us to be able to come out of this series with a dub, there's definitely respect, there's definitely an understanding that they made us better."

When asked specifically about Ja Morant, Steph said, "He's a problem. I mean his numbers are crazy... he requires all of your attention. Is he in his 3rd year? 4th year? The sky is the limit. Like I said, they're gonna be around for a long time, fighting for Western Conference prowess, so we're gonna enjoy this and keep moving towards our goal, but you gotta understand that they're gonna be around for the long haul."

Curry finished, saying of Morant that "He's a problem. Definitely an amazing matchup, fun, entertaining, high level of basketball, all the antics, and pettiness and all that stuff, I love all of it."

Despite what was a contentious series between two competitive teams, Steph Curry came out of it with a lot of respect for Morant and the Grizzlies.

