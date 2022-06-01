Steph Curry Reveals Honest Thoughts About 2020-21 Warriors Team

After two very rough seasons, the Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals. But it was that failure that motivated Steph Curry to propel himself for a finals appearance.

Last season, the Warriors were a rollercoaster team that finally figured things out towards the end of the season but were ultimately eliminated in two dramatic play-in games.

"I got a lot of juice from that last 20 games last year," Curry said. "We had a crazy up and down year, just trying to stay afloat. Then got to a point where we found our rotation, finished 15-5, had those two tough losses in the play-in tournament. You could feel like we were close. Close to being in that conversation where you're a serious contender to come out of the west, whatever that means, time will tell. I got a lot of juice from that finish. Obviously, I was playing well, figuring it out, building our chemistry and reforming the identity of who we are and how we play."

Without last season, it may be tough to say if the Warriors end up in the NBA Finals this season. It sounds like they needed both the motivation and the time to retool the transformation of this new team. Whichever it was, it's put the team in the perfect position to make history.

"Coming into this year, I still was surprised by our start, but that was the gas in the tank for the whole summer for the start of this year, that we're going to be a problem this year," Curry said. "We've got four more wins to make it all worth it, but it's a good feeling."

