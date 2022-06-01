Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reveals Honest Thoughts About 2020-21 Warriors Team

Steph Curry Reveals Honest Thoughts About 2020-21 Warriors Team

Last season was motivation for Steph Curry.

Last season was motivation for Steph Curry.

After two very rough seasons, the Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals. But it was that failure that motivated Steph Curry to propel himself for a finals appearance.

Last season, the Warriors were a rollercoaster team that finally figured things out towards the end of the season but were ultimately eliminated in two dramatic play-in games.

"I got a lot of juice from that last 20 games last year," Curry said. "We had a crazy up and down year, just trying to stay afloat. Then got to a point where we found our rotation, finished 15-5, had those two tough losses in the play-in tournament. You could feel like we were close. Close to being in that conversation where you're a serious contender to come out of the west, whatever that means, time will tell. I got a lot of juice from that finish. Obviously, I was playing well, figuring it out, building our chemistry and reforming the identity of who we are and how we play."

Without last season, it may be tough to say if the Warriors end up in the NBA Finals this season. It sounds like they needed both the motivation and the time to retool the transformation of this new team. Whichever it was, it's put the team in the perfect position to make history. 

"Coming into this year, I still was surprised by our start, but that was the gas in the tank for the whole summer for the start of this year, that we're going to be a problem this year," Curry said. "We've got four more wins to make it all worth it, but it's a good feeling."

Steve Kerr Gives NBA Finals Injury Update For Payton, Porter, and Iguodala

Andre Iguodala Throws Shade at Heat Following Game 7 Loss

Miami Heat Players Blast Draymond Green For Premature Finals Pick

USATSI_18407179_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Reveals Honest Thoughts About 2020-21 Warriors Team

By Farbod Esnaashari25 seconds ago
BNG-L-WARRIORS-1203-9
News

Warriors Game One Injury Report Officially Revealed

By Joey Linn52 minutes ago
t7cusne2w64j3plgshqu
News

Draymond Green Fires Back at Kevin Durant's Steph Curry Tweets

By Joey Linn22 hours ago
Andre-Iguodala-Otto-Porter-Getty-1235701929
News

Injury Update: Three Injured Warriors Participate Fully in Practice

By Joey Linn23 hours ago
hi-res-27cf8642597d8024c7c8c456388729dc_crop_north
News

Kevin Durant Shuts Down Draymond Green's Steph Curry Take

By Joey LinnMay 31, 2022
USATSI_17910799_168390270_lowres
News

Warriors Owner Wants Team to Catch Boston Celtics' 17 Championship Rings

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 31, 2022
Apr 3, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr Gives NBA Finals Injury Update For Payton, Porter, and Iguodala

By Joey LinnMay 30, 2022
Mar 28, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard-forward Andre Iguodala (9) reacts as Memphis Grizzlies fans boo after a three point basket during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andre Iguodala Throws Shade at Heat Following Game 7 Loss

By Joey LinnMay 29, 2022
News

Golden State Warriors Will Face Boston Celtics in NBA Finals

By C.J. PetersonMay 29, 2022