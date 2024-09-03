Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Reveals Potential Major Plan After NBA Career

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has a potential major plan after NBA retirement

Joey Linn

Feb 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Western Conference guard Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors talk to the press during NBA All Star practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
/ trevor ruszkowski-usa today sports
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is already one of the greatest players in NBA history, and still has some high-level years remaining. Proving this at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Curry led Team USA in scoring en route to his first Olympic gold medal.

As he prepares for the 2024-25 NBA season, Curry knows there is still more he wants to accomplish on the court before looking ahead at what could come after his playing days. That said, the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers does have one potential major plan after his eventual retirement from playing.

Speaking with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Tuesday, Curry said he is interested in owning an NBA team after he retires.

“For me, that’s definitely on the table,” Curry said. “I think I could do a pretty good job of helping sustain how great the NBA is right now and what it takes to run a championship organization.”

Having transformed the Warriors into a premier organization, Curry knows what it takes to establish a winning culture. 

While owning a team is something Curry has real interest in, the Warriors star added, “I know I have a lot more to accomplish on the court before I move into other roles in the league.”

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after defeating the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at the TD Garden. / paul rutherford-usa today sports

Hoping to win a fifth NBA championship, Curry has an uphill battle with this current Warriors roster. That said, the 10-time All-Star has the ability to elevate rosters beyond how they project to perform, and will look to do that again this season.

Joey Linn

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation.

