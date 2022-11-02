Steph Curry Reveals Thoughts on 'Awful' Call in Loss to Miami Heat

The Golden State Warriors continue to struggle on this road trip, falling Tuesday night to the Miami Heat. The team had an opportunity to tie the game late, but a shooting foul by Jimmy Butler on a Steph Curry three-point attempt was overturned, and Golden State's chances essentially went out the window.

After the game, Curry was asked about that call being overturned, and said it was an "awful call" with a bit of a chuckle.

Curry explained that while he doesn't not know what the officials saw on the replay that forced them to overturn the call, he feels as if a shooter should be able to finish their shooting motion. There is a lot of discussion ongoing about the "high-five" play that was seen there, which will likely continue for a while.

Outside of just this play, the Warriors played poorly once again, and continue to struggle on the young season. While much has been made of their bench struggles, the starters had some issues in this game as well, despite a triple-double from Steph Curry.

To start the year, Curry's numbers are certainly at an MVP level, but he has not had much support from his teammates. There is plenty of time for the Warriors to turn things around, but it has to start soon, as good habits need to be in place sooner rather than later. Led by a star like Steph Curry, there is reason to believe that can indeed happen soon.

