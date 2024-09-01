Steph Curry Reveals Truth Behind Viral Social Media Change
If there's one thing NBA fans will do during the offseason, it's overreact. That's exactly what they did when Steph Curry changed his Instagram bio from "Guard for the @Warriors” to “Olympic Gold Medalist.” It took some time, but it looks like the reason for Steph's viral change has been revealed.
During an interview with Emily Chang of "The Circuit", Curry broke his silence on the name bio change. It turns out, that fans were definitely overreacting.
“I was just proud to be an Olympian,” Curry said with a smile.
Chang then joked that Curry is going to be a member of the Warriors forever, to which he immediately replied, "That's the plan."
While Steph Curry's clarification may not seem like major news in retrospect, it absolutely broke the internet when he originally changed his bio. Nearly every outlet covered the change, Warriors fans felt distressed, and other fans were hopeful that a team change was coming. People may be starved for drama during the offseason, but Curry's bio change ultimately ended up being much to do about nothing.
Steph Curry's contract extension all but shut down any conversations about the superstar point guard changing teams. However, the Golden State Warriors can not get content as a franchise with their current performance and roster and must surround Steph Curry with better talent.
