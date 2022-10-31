Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reveals What's Wrong With The Warriors

© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are struggling to start the year
The defending champion Golden State Warriors have struggled to start the new season. Now having lost consecutive games to the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons, there are some serious issues that need addressing. Following this latest loss to Detroit, superstar point guard Steph Curry detailed what needs to change.

"The communication, understanding what we're trying to do in terms of making teams uncomfortable, we gotta get more aggressive. Being the first one to strike instead of reacting to what everybody is doing, I think there has to be a feeling and understanding - I think Draymond talked about it after the game, in the locker room, that every team is coming after us with their best effort, knowing we're the defending champs... Everybody has to meet that intensity from the jump, and give ourselves some momentum on that end of the floor to make teams uncomfortable."

Steph said the Warriors need to set the tone and play Warriors basketball, specifically defensively. The team has really struggled on defense to start the year, and while some of that is to be expected with younger players getting more minutes, each game counts, and Golden State wants to figure this out now.

Now sitting at 3-4 on the young season, the Warriors have fallen below .500 for the first time in a long time.

