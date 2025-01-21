Steph Curry's Blunt Statement on Key Warriors Starters' Injuries
When fully healthy, the Golden State Warriors were a frustratingly inconsistent team. Now that the Warriors are dealing with long-term injuries to both Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga, the margin for error has become even slimmer - that much was on display as the team lost to the Celtics by 40 points on Monday night.
After the disappointing loss to the Celtics, Warriors superstar Steph Curry opened up about the struggles amid the injuries.
"Next man up mentality," Curry said. "Everybody who steps foot on the floor has gotta be able to perform, bring a spirit of you belong, and do it together as a unit. Didn't happen tonight. We obviously had nothing really to show. Had 36 minutes tonight and it’s going to get tougher, like you said, without two starters who, one who’s incredible at getting to the basket and getting some good possessions."
Both injuries present huge problems for the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga has been the additional scoring punch for the Warriors that they desperately need, while Green has been a multifaceted player capable of defending, passing, and spreading the floor.
"Draymond, what he does on the defensive end," Curry said. "You gotta believe that you have enough to win any given night. You have to believe that we’re a team that can find a way to execute on both ends of the floor. It’s a mentality thing before it’s a physical thing I think.”
The Golden State Warriors' next four games are very winnable ones against the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, and Utah Jazz. This will be a huge stretch coming up for the injured squad.
