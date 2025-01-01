Steph Curry's Brutally Honest Statement After Warriors' Latest Blowout Loss
The Golden State Warriors are in a hole. It doesn't matter that the team recently traded for Dennis Schroder, they just haven't been a good team. If there was anything that proved how far away they are from being great, it was Monday night's blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
After the 113-95 loss, Curry didn't hold back when assessing his team. He said the quiet part very out loud for everyone to hear.
“Like the kids say, we’re very mid right now. Just very average," Curry said.
Despite the very obvious frustration, Curry isn't giving up hope on the Warriors. He knows that the team is still one winning streak away from making some noise.
"I think we understand that better days can be ahead," Curry said. "You're not in that big of a hole in the Western Conference if you look at the standings. You go on a five, six-game run, to us that sounds like a lot, but it is the numbers, you can make up a lot of ground pretty quickly."
For as much as they've struggled, the Golden State Warriors currently have a record of 16-16. They're only 2.5 games out from the fifth seed and 3.5 games out of the fourth seed. What Curry is saying isn't wrong at all, but the team needs to start winning games before it's too late.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 2.
