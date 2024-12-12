Steph Curry's Brutally Honest Statement on Golden State Warriors Team
The Golden State Warriors have routinely blown fourth-quarter leads and struggled to close games this season. The perfect example of that problem was against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night's NBA Cup game.
The Warriors had a six-point lead with under 90 seconds left against the Houston Rockets and somehow lost the game by one point, despite having multiple opportunities to close it out. In the final two minutes, their last five possessions resulted in three turnovers and two missed three-pointers that were bad shot selection.
After the game, Warriors guard Steph Curry addressed the issue head-on. He even admitted that the Warriors would be a mediocre team if they didn't figure out how to close games.
“The pattern of scoreless droughts down the stretch has to be addressed, or else we’re going to be a mediocre team,” Curry said. “I take responsibility for not being able to get us organized or not being able to finish plays. The ball is in my hands, I’ve got to make shots."
The two biggest problems of the Golden State Warriors are that they turn the ball over too much, and they take bad shots. The second problem is one that Curry knows firsthand that it needs to be addressed.
“But I think we all can address certain sets that can get us better shot-creation opportunities, knowing how teams are trying to guard us, especially in the last five minutes," Curry said.
The Warriors currently have an overall record of 14-10, so there's still a plethora of time to fix their issues. They're still capable of being the team that was the first seed in the Western Conference, but now it's time to start fixing their issues.
