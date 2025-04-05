Steph Curry's Final Injury Status for Nuggets-Warriors
Coming off a huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors are heading directly into another significant matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
The Warriors have won four consecutive games and now head into their first home game after a six-game road trip. Golden State has been incredible since trading for six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, as their new duo of him and superstar point guard Steph Curry is an impressive 19-2 together.
Luckily for the Warriors, they will have their star duo on the court for Friday's matchup. After listing him as questionable due to a left pelvic contusion, the Warriors have upgraded Steph Curry to available against the Nuggets.
Curry is coming off one of the best two-game stretches of his career, becoming the oldest point guard in NBA history with back-to-back 35+ point games. Curry followed up a 52-point explosion in a win over the Grizzlies with a 37-point outing to take down the star-studded Lakers.
Now, going against a Nuggets team led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Curry will look to continue his hot streak.
Since the All-Star break, the 37-year-old superstar is averaging 27.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game with hyper-efficient 47.8/42.1/93.6 shooting splits.
The Warriors are much better with Curry on the floor, so having him available against a very competitive Nuggets squad on Friday night is huge.
The Warriors and Nuggets are facing off in Golden State at 10:00 p.m. EST on Friday.