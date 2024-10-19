Steph Curry's Four-Word Message to Quincy Olivari Goes Viral
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers in a preseason game that many thought might be meaningless. For one player on the court, it was one of the greatest moments in his life.
With Steph Curry, LeBron James, and a plethora of other players watching from the bench, there was an opportunity for non-rotational players to get a chance to shine. This gave 23-year-old Quincy Olivari on the Lakers a chance to play in front of his hero - Steph Curry.
During the postgame press conference, Olivari shared who his favorite player of all time is, while letting out his emotions for Curry.
"It's crazy because I've liked him since I was in sixth grade. I don't even know what to say, man. That's my favorite player ever," Olivari said. "The first thing he told me was, 'I'm a big fan of your game.' And truth be told, I'm a big fan of him. I just wanted to be like him so bad, and so just to be able to meet him, that meant the world to me."
In an Instagram post on Saturday, Curry sent a four-word message to Olivari.
Via Curry: "Real as they come @quincyolivari 🙏🏽"
Olivari commented, writing, "I appreciate u big dawg"
Curry's post went vial on Instagram, tallying over 75,000 likes in under 20 minutes.
It's no surprise that Curry is a fan favorite of many kids growing up watching the sport of basketball. But it's truly an inspirational moment when you have worked your life up to be like your idol and then get the opportunity to show out in front of them.
Olivari had a great showing, putting up 22 points on 50% shooting from the field. The gift of meeting Curry though, was the greatest moment for the young guard.
