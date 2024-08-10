Steph Curry's Honest Quote After Incredible Gold Medal Game Performance
After starting the 2024 Paris Olympics making just five of his 20 three-point attempts, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry erupted for 60 points and 17 made threes (26 attempts) in Team USA's final two games against Serbia and France to win gold.
Curry poured in 24 points on eight threes (12 attempts) in USA's gold medal game victory over France, putting on a fourth quarter masterclass to preserve the lead. Speaking on the broadcast after the game, Curry explained what it was like playing in this game, and what it meant to him.
"That was an unbelievable moment," Curry said. "I've been blessed to play basketball at a high level for a very long time. This ranks very high in terms of the excitement and the sense of relief getting to the finish line."
On what it means to get an Olympic gold medal, Curry said, "It is special. Two years ago when we won our last championship I knew that this was gonna be on the horizon... These last five weeks together with this group have been nothing but, 'One, two, three, gold.' That's all we've been saying. For us to finally accomplish that, for me to get a gold medal, is insane. I thank God for the opportunity to experience it."
As previously mentioned, Curry went off in the fourth quarter, making four incredible threes down the stretch. This including an unbelievable dagger with two defenders all over him.
Adding a gold medal to his long list of accomplishments, Curry achieved the goal he has had on his mind for a while.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond