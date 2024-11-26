Steph Curry's Honest Statement After Warriors-Nets
After starting their 2024-25 campaign with a 12-3 record, the Golden State Warriors have dropped two straight games by an average of 9 points. Losing to an 8-10 Brooklyn Nets squad at home on Monday was certainly not ideal for the Warriors, but the lack of help around superstar point guard Steph Curry really got to them.
Curry dropped 28 points and 7 assists, shooting 8-16 from three-point range and 0-1 from inside the arc. Unfortunately for the Warriors, they allowed Nets point guard Dennis Schroder to go for 31 points and 7 assists to lead an 18-point comeback for Brooklyn.
Speaking with reporters, Curry dropped an honest statement following Monday's loss to the Nets, saying there is another level for this team to get to.
“We’re still playing 12 guys," Curry said. "You have to be able to adjust no matter what the combinations are… We all have to be committed to making those adjustments. But on the whole we’re playing pretty solid for the most part. There is another level to get to and that will kind of decide what the fate of this team is.”
The Warriors' two consecutive losses over the three-day span mark their only losing streak of the season thus far, so the disappointing losses should not overshadow a successful 2024-25 campaign.
In Monday's loss, the Nets outscored the Warriors 41-28 in the fourth quarter, climbing back from an 18-point third-quarter deficit. Many fans have pointed out Steve Kerr's unusual rotation, playing Curry and Draymond Green for just 29 minutes each against Brooklyn.
The Warriors have a chance to bounce back with a statement at home against the talented Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'