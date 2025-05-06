Steph Curry's Honest Statement After Warriors-Rockets Game 7
The Golden State Warriors have beaten the Houston Rockets in their grueling first-round series that finished off in a Game 7 in Houston.
Many critics and fans were ready to ridicule Steph Curry and the Warriors after taking a commanding 3-1 lead in the series and not taking care of business in games 5 and 6. The Warriors heard the chatter and were ready to silence their critics in Game 7.
The Warriors had big-time contributions from every single starter tonight. Draymond Green came out in the first quarter with a quick eight points that helped set the tone for the game. However, it was Buddy Hield who carried the scoring load while Steph Curry was held scoreless for most of the entire first half.
After the game, Steph Curry spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on how his team played in a win-or-go-home situation.
"Everybody stepping up, everybody talking about our team the last two games," Curry said." In terms of our execution and our energy, we blocked it all out.
"We understood we had 48 minutes to dig deep, everybody contributed, our defense was able to hold them under 90 after how the last two games gone, that was it," Curry added. "Buddy Hield was unbelievable, Jimmy hit some big time shots, Draymond playing way bigger than his size, everybody stepped up, it was great to see."
Buddy Hield ended the night with 33 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists on 80/82/0 shooting splits. Of his 33 points. Hield sank nine three-pointers, keeping the tradition of the Warriors strong in a pivotal Game 7.
The Golden State Warriors will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. EST.
