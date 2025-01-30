Steph Curry's Honest Statement After Warriors-Thunder
In one of the NBA's best rivalries, the Golden State Warriors shocked the league and took down the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.
The Warriors won 116-109, defending their home court for their 24th win of the season. OKC picked up just their ninth loss of the season, moving to 37-9 and still sit comfortably in first place in the West.
Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 52 points on 16-29 shooting, scoring nearly half of Oklahoma City's points in a losing effort. The Warriors were much more balanced, as Andrew Wiggins led the way with 27 points and superstar Steph Curry contributed 21 on 5-10 shooting from deep.
Following the game, Curry revealed what was successful for them and how they were able to pull out a huge win over the top team in the conference.
"We just stayed solid. Wigs gave us a scoring boost in the third quarter, big threes down the stretch, Looney was everywhere, gave us good minutes at the rim," Curry said. "Dennis, man, if you look at the box, this one you gotta watch the game, he controlled a lot of possessions. All-around game."
The Warriors played a great game as a team, outplaying Oklahoma City in a marquee matchup. Curry also spoke about how much this win means for the team and how great it feels to defeat the top team in the conference.
"We need every win possible," Curry said. "Haven't really developed anything consistent in terms of the win column. This is a great test. Obviously, OKC is the best team in the West."
The Warriors sit in 11th place in the West and are still fighting for a spot in the playoffs. A win over the Thunder not only helps their record but is a huge momentum shift for a desperate Warriors squad.
