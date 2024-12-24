Steph Curry's Honest Statement Before Lakers-Warriors Christmas Game
After losing to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, the Golden State Warriors have dropped four of their last five games to fall to 15-13 on the season. The Warriors have been utterly disappointing since their blazing 12-3 start, and Monday was no exception.
Superstar point guard Steph Curry has been oddly inconsistent, dropping just 10 points on 2-13 shooting from the field and 2-9 from deep on Monday. Jonathan Kuminga led the way for Golden State with 26 points and 8 rebounds off the bench, but nobody else seemed to want to step up.
On paper, there was no reason for the Warriors to lose to the Pacers at home, but that is just how Golden State's season is going so far.
Heading into a marquee Christmas Day matchup against the LA Lakers, Curry gave an insight into how both squads desperately need a big holiday win.
Via Ohm Youngmisuk: "Steph Curry said Christmas showdown between Lakers and Warriors will be a meeting between two team that hoped to be better at this point. 'Hopefully the Christmas Spirit can bring some gifts (our way).'"
The Lakers are sitting in a very similar boat as the Warriors: A star-studded team that has fallen well short of expectations. The Lakers are 16-13 on the year, coming off a heartbreaking home loss to the Detroit Pistons.
A matchup of Steph Curry and Draymond Green against LeBron James and Anthony Davis sounds like it would be a potential Western Conference finals battle, but both squads desperately need a good showing on Christmas to prove they can even reach that point.
