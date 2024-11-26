Steph Curry's Honest Statement on Disappointing Warriors Losses
The last two losses for the Golden State Warriors have not been pretty. On Saturday night, they blew a 17-point lead against the San Antonio Spurs, and on Monday night, they blew an 18-point lead against a depleted Brooklyn Nets.
After the rough loss against the Nets, Steph Curry opened up on the team's recent embarrassing losses.
“I think on the whole, you’ve got to look at the bright spots to the start of our season,” Curry said. “These last two games have kind of left a sour taste for sure. We’ve given ourselves a little bit of a cushion with a new kind of mindset with who we’re trying to create [offensively] no matter who’s on the floor.
Despite the rough back-to-back losses, the Warriors still have a record of 12-5 in the Western Conference, which is good for the second seed. For that reason alone, head coach Steve Kerr knows that he shouldn't overreact.
“You don’t want to overreact, right?” Kerr said. “Two games ago, everyone was feeling great. We were 12-3. We’ve had big leads in late third in both games. We have to address what’s happened in these last two games. I don’t think it’s a fatigue thing. I think it’s an execution thing."
The Golden State Warriors have a chance to bounce back tomorrow night, but they'll have to do it against the new first-seed in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
