Steph Curry's Honest Statement on Golden State Warriors' Roster
The Golden State Warriors were expected to pursue a big trade this summer that would land Steph Curry a bonafide co-star. While they explored a Paul George sign and trade, the Warriors were unable to reach a deal with the LA Clippers. Now interested in Lauri Markkanen, Golden State has reportedly not offered Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski, leaving little chance of a deal with the Utah Jazz.
All of this points to Golden State entering next season with a roster not much better than the one that missed the playoffs last season. The team has made some solid role player additions this summer after losing Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks, but a Western Conference that has already passed the Warriors up continues to improve.
Speaking with Marc Spears of Andscape, Warriors star Steph Curry was asked for his honest assessment of Golden State's roster, and gave a detailed answer.
"I always say I want to win and I understand how hard it’s to win in this league," Curry told Spears. "What we look like, I don’t know. It’s hard to envision all the change that’s happened. I know we have some talent that’s ready to blossom with JK [Jonathan Kuminga], BP [Brandon Podziemski], Trayce [Jackson-Davis]. I know we have some brought in some vets in De’Anthony [Melton], Kyle [Anderson] and Buddy [Hield]. It’ll look different."
Curry added, "You have to make the necessary adjustments and evolve how we play to maximize the team that we have. I have an optimistic attitude that it’s going to work and that we are going to be a competitor, be in the mix until proven otherwise. That’s the only way I can think right now."
