Steph Curry's Honest Statement on Jonathan Kuminga Criticism

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry spoke about the criticism Jonathan Kuminga receives

Colby Faria

Jan 5, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gets a handshake from teammate Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gets a handshake from teammate Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Steph Curry isn't all smiles after the Golden State Warriors' big win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Following his dominant 37-point performance in the Warriors' 123-116 road win in Los Angeles, the two-time league's Most Valuable Player didn't mince words when directing his comments toward the recent online critics of teammate Jonathan Kuminga, saying everyone needs to stop criticizing the 22-year-old after every single game.

“I think we need to just let this guy play basketball," Curry said. "We don’t have to have a declaration after every game. We don’t have to be in a situation where we are judging every minute he’s out there.”

On Thursday night, Kuminga had one of his most efficient games of the season, scoring 18 points to go along with nine rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes of action after sitting out the Warriors' 134-125 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The 2021 seventh-overall pick has battled through a bevy of injuries in 2025, playing in just 41 games while averaging 16 points per contest to go along with 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per outing.

Thursday night's victory over the Lakers was a huge one as Curry and co. sit in fifth-place in the western conference playoff picture with just six games remaining on their regular season slate.

The Warriors can realistically finish anywhere between third and eighth place in the Western Conference as just 2.5 games make the difference between the third-seeded Denver Nuggets and the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.

Next up for Steve Kerr's squad is a showdown with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at 10:00 p.m. EST.

