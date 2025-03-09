Steph Curry's Honest Statement on Making NBA History vs Pistons
On Saturday night, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry became one of the youngest players in NBA history to score 25,000 career points and also had the fewest free throw attempts by a player when reaching 25,000 points.
It was a stat that Curry himself had no knowledge of.
After the Warriors defeated the Pistons on Saturday night, Curry spoke about being one of the youngest players to ever score 25,000 points.
“It was a surprise actually, I knew I was coming up on it but I didn't think about it until I heard it in game. I know there’s a list, Tim Roye told me after the game, of 10 I think or now, guys that have done it with one franchise so that’s pretty special," Curry said. "The names that are on that list are synonymous with basketball history so that’s pretty cool.”
Ever since acquiring Jimmy Butler, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have found new life. The team has a 10-1 record when he's in the starting lineup and is 10-2 overall since trading for him. Without Butler, the Golden State Warriors would likely not even be in play-in tournament contention.
Saturday night was a great test for the Golden State Warriors against the Detroit Pistons. Now, the team has even bigger tests awaiting them soon. Their next five games are against the: Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, and Milwaukee Bucks
