Steph Curry's Honest Statement on NBA Future
In just a few short months, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is going to be 37 years old. With that in mind, NBA fans around the world have been wondering just how much longer Curry plans on playing in the league.
During an interview with Emily Chang of Bloomberg, Curry opened up about his future as a basketball player. While Curry doesn't believe he's close to having his body shut down and hanging it up, he still frequently thinks about it.
“There are two ways to really go out in basketball: either you’re forced out or you go out on your own terms,” Curry said. “I hope to be in a situation where you consider how your body feels, what it takes to get ready for games, and the offseason training that goes into preparing yourself for an 82-game season. There will be a clear sign that it’s time to hang it up. I don’t want to be the one that’s limping up and down the court trying to keep up with the young bucks, but I don’t think I’m anywhere close to that yet.”
Curry is still averaging 22.8 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.2 rebounds on 45/41/92 shooting from the field. He hasn't shown any signs of slowing down and still looks like a legitimate star on the court. The perfect examples of superstars finally getting ready to hang it up are Kobe Bryant and Vince Carter. At some point, the injuries just become more and more frequent, and the points per game starts becoming less and less.
Fortunately, Steph Curry does not look like a player getting ready to retire anytime soon.
