Steph Curry’s Honest Statement on Potential Changes for Warriors
After starting the season out with a dominant record of 12-3, the Golden State Warriors have officially found themselves slumping. The team has lost four straight games in a row, even with Steph Curry back in the lineup.
The Warriors' four losses have been against the San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Phoenix Suns. Numerous losses have been due to fourth-quarter collapses, and it's hard to say what changes are coming for the Warriors.
After the most recent loss against the Phoenix Suns, Curry addressed the potential changes after the game.
"It is hard for anybody to try to get a rhythm… that's tough," Curry said. "We are a unique team; it's a unique situation. I don't think it's ever been done in the league. But it's an 82-game schedule. You got to figure out what adjustments you need to make. To your question, do we need to shorten it? We probably need to be more predictable on a night-to-night basis so guys can get a little bit of a rhythm. Is that shortening it one or two guys? Maybe."
After the first two losses against the Nets and Spurs, the Warriors had to make the decision on whether or not changes were necessary, or if any changes were an overreaction. After four straight losses, it's looking more likely that the team may need to make some kind of rotational change.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'