Steph Curry's Honest Statement on Warriors Replacing Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors have starting lineup decisions to make.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Klay Thompson (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Klay Thompson (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors have a lot to figure out with their starting lineup. While Steph Curry and Draymond Green are locks to start, how the rest of the lineup shakes out is still a question mark.

Klay Thompson’s departure this offseason left the starting shooting guard spot open. While Thompson spent some time last season coming off the bench, he started 63 of the 77 games he appeared in.

The Warriors have a few different options for the starting guard spot next to Curry. Several reports have indicated De’Anthony Melton is the frontrunner for that spot, especially since Steve Kerr revealed Buddy Hield will come off the bench.

Buddy Hield
Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) shoots a three point basket at Chase Center. / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Speaking with ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Curry made an honest statement on the Warriors attempting to replace Thompson.

"It's just a different challenge at that two spot, but there's nothing really different we have to do," Curry said. "We just have to acknowledge what Klay, the skill set obviously, the shooting ability and the attention he attracts in everything on the floor."

Replacing Thompson is just one thing the Warriors must figure out this season. Establishing a consistent second option next to Curry is a much bigger issue than deciding who starts in what spots.

Unable to acquire a star via trade this summer, the Warriors are hopeful Jonathan Kuminga can take a large leap or Andrew Wiggins can return to All-Star form. Currently 4-0 on the NBA preseason, the Warriors have shown some encouraging signs they hope translate to the regular season.

Published
