Steph Curry's Honest Thoughts on Warriors' Offseason Moves Revealed
The Golden State Warriors will not be acquiring Lauri Markkanen, as the one-time NBA All-Star has signed a five-year, $238 million contract renegotiation and extension with the Utah Jazz (per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski).
Markkanen is just one of the reported star trade targets Golden State has missed out on this summer, as they will likely enter next season without an established second option next to Steph Curry. That said, the star point guard is reportedly on board with the moves Golden State has made this summer.
In her latest article, ESPN's Kendra Andrews revealed that both Curry and his longtime teammate Draymond Green are excited about Golden State's offseason moves.
"However, both stars say they are excited about the moves Golden State has made so far this summer, sources said," Andrews wrote.
Andrews added, "Sources added Curry and Green are exhibiting trust that what has happened this offseason can help the team -- as long as the team remains competitive."
Curry is currently at the Paris Olympics with Team USA. Just two wins away from a gold medal, Curry and Team USA will face Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the semifinals. The winner of that game will play the winner of France-Germany in the gold medal game.
Once he returns from Paris, Curry will begin preparing for his 16th NBA season. After missing the playoffs last year, Golden State has added Kyle Anderson, Buddy Hield, and De'Anthony Melton to their roster, but has not acquired the star-level player they were rumored to be after this summer.
