Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors vs Bucks

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors officially entered the Jimmy Butler era. Currently, the team is 1-0 in that era, with an impressive win against the Chicago Bulls.
Watching Butler and Steph Curry play together was a very fascinating watch for basketball fans. No one ever imagined the two would be teammates, and they have completely different styles of basketball.
Unfortunately, there's a chance fans may have to wait again before seeing the two on the court together.
The Golden State Warriors listed Steph Curry as questionable against the Milwaukee Bucks due to left quad soreness.
The injury is a brand new one for Curry, and one not previously listed during any other recent games. However, Curry has been dealing with a myriad of injuries this season, ranging from both a thumb and knee injury.
On Monday night, Curry spoke about playing with Butler for the first time, and he immediately embraced the differences between the two.
"He’s like the exact opposite player of me," Curry said about Butler. "I took 16 threes and he shot one. He got to the free-throw line a lot, dominated the paint. I dominate the perimeter. It has the potential to be really fun."
The Warriors have a brutal stretch of games this week before the All-Star break, playing three games in four nights against the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. EST on Monday.
