Steph Curry's Major Off-Court Project Announces First Look
Being an entrepreneur isn't something that's uncommon for an NBA player. From Michael Jordan to Kobe Bryant to LeBron James, basketball superstars have found multiple lanes to operate in.
No one expected Kobe Bryant to win an Oscar in 2018 for his short animated film 'Dear Basketball,' but somehow he did it. Now, it's Steph Curry's turn to follow in Bryant's footsteps.
On Monday morning, Curry revealed the first trailer to his new movie 'GOAT' with Sony Pictures Animation. The movie is from the same studio that created Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, with Curry being credited as a producer.
Sony Pictures' official website listed the synopsis for the film.
"From Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, comes GOAT, an original action-comedy set in an all-animal world. The story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that “smalls can ball!”"
Curry's new project releases in February 2026, right around the time of the NBA's All-Star game, which just happens to be taking place in Los Angeles next season. While nothing has officially been announced, it could be the perfect time to promote Curry's latest adventure.
In the mean time, the Golden State Warriors still have a Jonathan Kuminga dilemma to figure out.