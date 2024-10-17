Steph Curry's Message to Sabrina Ionescu Goes Viral After Game-Winner
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is one of the WNBA’s premier players. Named to the All-WNBA second team on Wednesday, Ionescu responded with perhaps the biggest shot in Liberty history to put her team one win away from a championship.
Facing the Minnesota Lynx in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, Ionescu converted on a deep three-point shot with one second remaining. This put New York up 80-77, which ended up being the game’s final score.
Via WNBA on X: “ONE OF THE BIGGEST SHOTS IN LIBERTY FINALS HISTORY FROM SABRINA IONESCU 😱🔥 The Liberty takes Game 3!”
The basketball world has been reacting to this shot from Ionescu, including Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.
Via Curry on X: “Call game them @sabrina_i20”
This post from Curry went viral, tallying over 80,000 views in just 20 minutes.
Curry and Ionescu faced off in last year’s three-point contest at NBA All-Star Weekend. Curry won the competition, but Ionescu put up an incredible performance.
“She made the first six, maybe seven... it added a lot of pressure,” Curry admitted after winning the contest.
New York is now one win away from bringing home a WNBA championship for the first time in franchise history. The Liberty have 19 playoff appearance since their inaugural season in 1997, but have not won a title. Ionescu’s shot puts them on the brink of that ultimate goal.
