Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry's Message to Sabrina Ionescu Goes Viral After Game-Winner

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu hit a game-winning shot in WNBA Finals Game 3.

Joey Linn

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates her team's win after game three of the 2024 WNBA Finals against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center.
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates her team's win after game three of the 2024 WNBA Finals against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is one of the WNBA’s premier players. Named to the All-WNBA second team on Wednesday, Ionescu responded with perhaps the biggest shot in Liberty history to put her team one win away from a championship.

Facing the Minnesota Lynx in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, Ionescu converted on a deep three-point shot with one second remaining. This put New York up 80-77, which ended up being the game’s final score.

Via WNBA on X: “ONE OF THE BIGGEST SHOTS IN LIBERTY FINALS HISTORY FROM SABRINA IONESCU 😱🔥  The Liberty takes Game 3!”

The basketball world has been reacting to this shot from Ionescu, including Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

Via Curry on X: “Call game them @sabrina_i20”

This post from Curry went viral, tallying over 80,000 views in just 20 minutes.

Curry and Ionescu faced off in last year’s three-point contest at NBA All-Star Weekend. Curry won the competition, but Ionescu put up an incredible performance.

“She made the first six, maybe seven... it added a lot of pressure,” Curry admitted after winning the contest.

New York is now one win away from bringing home a WNBA championship for the first time in franchise history. The Liberty have 19 playoff appearance since their inaugural season in 1997, but have not won a title. Ionescu’s shot puts them on the brink of that ultimate goal.

