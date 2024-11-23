Steph Curry's Official Injury Status for Warriors-Spurs
The Golden State Warriors enter play on Saturday with the best record in the Western Conference. Sitting at 12-3 through their first 15 games, the Warriors have surprised a lot of people.
While star point guard Steph Curry has been playing well for Golden State, he hasn’t needed to completely carry the load like in recent years. Attempting his fewest field goals per game (15.5) Since the 2011-12 season, Curry is also playing just 29.6 minutes per game. This is partially due to an emphasis the Warriors are placing on keeping him healthy at this stage of his career, but it is also a product of the team’s depth.
Curry has been appearing on recent injury reports with left knee bursitis, and that is again the case for Saturday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. Like in recent games, the official listing for Curry is probable, meaning he is expected to play.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has opted for an unconventional 12-man rotation for much of this season, which allows veterans like Curry to get more rest throughout the course of games. Curry’s efficiency has been very impressive to start the season, as he is shooting 48.9% from the field, 45.0% from three, and 95.3% from the free-throw line.
Golden State has a good thing going right now, and they will look to continue that against a Spurs team that has won its last two games.
