Steph Curry's Reaction to Big Warriors Criticism Says Everything
It's hard to believe that the baby-faced assassin we saw take over the 2008 NCAA Tournament is already 37 years old and entering his 17th NBA season, but the Golden State Warriors superstar has left fans of the game with some of the most incredible memories imaginable since his 2009 entrance into the league.
Curry may not be as quick and explosive as he was during his back-to-back MVP seasons in 2015 and 2016, but he still played at a high enough level to earn second-team All-NBA honors last season. Still, one of the most frequent criticisms Curry and the Warriors have heard the last few seasons is that Curry is past the point where he can lead a team to an NBA Championship.
In a recent interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, Curry made it clear that he pays no mind to the fact that some folks around the game believe he's too old to be the main guy for a title-winning squad.
"With age comes wisdom,” Curry told NBCSN Bay Area. “Obviously, we know we have to prepare ourselves. There’s no guarantees, again, that you can stay healthy. Every champion, at the end of the day, has everything go right. We’re trying to be in that conversation. Trying to be well prepared for another run ... We’ll take the ageism and all that stuff on the chin and keep it moving.”
Running His Own Race
While Curry certainly hears the criticism, part of the reason he pays it no mind is that securing his NBA legacy doesn't serve as motivation to him in the same way that pursuing his own goals does.
"I would think that there’s not enough external motivators to bring the drive that I need to do what I do, and have the gratitude to be able to do what I do,” Curry said. “It all comes from just a drive and a spirit and a wisdom of knowing what I need to do to prepare my body and challenge myself. But I still love it."
With his career winding down, Curry understands that winning another championship isn't as cut and dry as some think.
“That’s the thing, even with (championships) one through four. One, just getting through the hump and becoming a champ, it’s all really about the process that leads to it... You can’t chase that stuff. It’s the process that you commit to. It sounds so boring and dull, but it is the only way you get to where you want to go."
