Steph Curry's Reaction to Horrible Warriors Stat Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors welcomed the Los Angeles Lakers to Chase Center Saturday evening, a matchup highlighted by two NBA greats, Steph Curry and LeBron James. Tied at 12 wins each heading into their 25th regular season matchup, fans in San Francisco were expecting a box office performance by the two greats.
Unfortunately for Warriors fans, the game ended in a convincing win for the Lakers, who defeated Golden State 118-108 to hand them their 23rd loss of the season. While Curry was held scoreless in the second half, the absence of key players Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga was felt. Additionally, a shocking statistic about Golden State this season was shown to Curry after the game, causing a surprised response from the two-time MVP.
After being told by a reporter that Golden State is 1-20 this season in contests they trailed entering the fourth quarter, the star guard let out a surprised, "What?!"
Curry went on to respond to why the team may find it difficult to come back in games, saying, "Some of the games have been because we couldn't score...tonight obviously AD and Bron pretty much controlled possessions...I'm sure 1-20 is for a lot of reasons."
A team that has remained in constant trade rumors even after acquiring Dennis Schröder earlier this season, the Warriors will be an interesting team to follow leading up to the trade deadline as they decide whether or not to make one more move heading into the last stretch of the season.
Golden State will return to action on Tuesday when the Utah Jazz come to town for a 7:00 p.m. PST tip-off.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement