Steph Curry's sister makes statement on NBA star that goes viral
After finishing runner-up for the NBA's MVP award in the 2023-24 season to Nikola Jokic, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has come out strong this season in pursuit of the prestigious honor. Entering February, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game on the season while having the Thunder as the top seed in the conference.
Not only is he smooth on the court with his play, but Gilgeous-Alexander translates that into his presence on social media. Known for his wordplay and posts on Instagram, he always looks for a way to incorporate references to the cities he plays in. However, a post of his sparked a response from an NBA star's sister.
Joining WNBA star Cameron Brink on their show 'Straight to Cam,' Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee was not pleased with a part of Gilgeous-Alexander's recent social media post. In a November post after playing the Warriors, Gilgeous-Alexander featured the Warriors star on multiple instances.
"But why are there like four other clips of him against Stephen," Curry-Lee said. "And no other player gets that. No other post gets that." Brink chimed in, saying that she's not surprised given it's Steph and the popularity he has as a player.
While Sydel is Curry's sister, Brink also has a sister-like connection to Steph as well with his mom, Sonya, being her godmother. Steph showed support for Brink last spring when she was selected second overall to the Los Angeles Sparks.
