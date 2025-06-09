Steph Curry's Sister Reacts To Unfortunate Klay Thompson News
The NBA community's heart broke with the recent passing of Klay Thompson's beloved bulldog, Rocco, who accompanied Thompson throughout his playing career and became somewhat of a celebrity himself because of his frequent appearances.
Thompson posted a photo of Rocco to Instagram last week, where he shared a heartfelt tribute to his late canine friend.
"I'm gonna miss Rocco a lot," Thompson wrote. "Thirteen glorious years with my boy. I know he's in doggy heaven poppin' somebody's ball. A great dynasty dog he was. Thank you for all the sweet messages! All dogs go to heaven!"
Among the many touching and personal comments left on Thompson's post was a message from his former teammate Stephen Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, who currently co-hosts a popular podcast with WNBA star Cameron Brink.
"😇🐾," Curry-Lee wrote, in a comment that has over 1,650 likes on Instagram.
In Thompson's return to Golden State with the Dallas Mavericks this past November, he wore a special colorway of his signature ANTA KT 10s inspired by Rocco. He scored 22 points and made six 3-pointers that night in an emotional 120-117 loss to the team he spent his first 13 seasons and won four NBA championships with.
Thompson is currently expected to return to the Mavericks in 2025-26, barring a surprise trade this offseason, though his name has appeared as popular fodder in several hypothetical mock trades.
