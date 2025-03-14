Steph Curry's Statement on Making NBA History in Warriors-Kings
The Golden State Warriors handily took down the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, winning 130-104 behind a season-high 23 points from Draymond Green.
Superstar point guard Steph Curry finished with just 11 points on 4-9 shooting, but his two made three-pointers were historic. Curry became the first player in NBA history to reach 4,000 career three-pointers, an unbelievable milestone that extends his lead for first place on the all-time three-pointers made leaderboard.
Curry shot just 2-6 from deep on Thursday night, but his second was a history-maker that everyone will remember.
After the game, Curry was asked how it felt to reach the historic mark, despite a poor shooting night.
"It was a special moment, obviously to do it at home," Curry said. "The 2,974 record in New York was great, but to do it in front of the home fans... I felt the energy, it was special."
Curry was also asked if he was thinking ahead to possibly reach 5,000 career threes, but the Warriors superstar was not getting too ahead of himself.
"I'm in the moment," Curry responded. "2,974 felt like an eternity ago. Being out here with this fresh milestone is pretty cool. Who knows? ...But I'm gonna stay in the present right now."
Curry continues to reference the night when he broke the all-time three-pointers made record against the New York Knicks, making his 2,974th on December 14, 2021. It was an unbelievable moment then, but now Curry has reached 4,000 three-pointers, which seems like a completely untouchable milestone by any other player.
