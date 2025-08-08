Steph Curry's Unexpected Four-Word Message to Superfan FlightReacts
It's no surprise that along the way of Steph Curry's successful NBA career, he's gathered millions of fans for what he's been able to do on the court. Since entering the league in the 2009 NBA Draft, Curry has won four NBA Championships, two MVP awards, and set numerous records, including becoming the NBA's all-time leader in made threes.
One of those fans is a famous YouTuber and Internet personality, FlightReacts, who has gained millions of followers across social media for his reactions to highlight videos and playing pick-up basketball. Known as Flight for short, he's a known Curry supporter, always looking to see if the NBA legend will ever recognize him.
Curry's Recent Message To Flight
Recently, Flight's years of support finally paid off, as the YouTuber celebrated his 30th birthday, sharing a post to his Instagram, showing a collage of photos of himself. Plenty of NBA players sent messages to Flight, such as Scottie Barnes and Stephon Castle, but one mattered the most to him.
"Happy Bday 🙌🏽 stand up!" Curry commented on Flight's birthday post.
To no surprise, the comment has gone viral, generating over 130,000 likes on the post.
Who Is FlightReacts?
In terms of prominent creators in the basketball and 2K community, FlightReacts is near the top of that list. As mentioned, Flight has grown a following through his reaction videos, constantly mispronouncing NBA stars' names.
In addition to his reaction videos, Flight has created music, as well as sharing clips of himself playing basketball in real life, facing up against other Internet personalities like Julian Newman and CashNasty.
Now that Flight has been acknowledged by Curry, the next step will be meeting up with the NBA legend at a Warriors game.
Curry's Career Outlook
Flight has obviously enjoyed watching and supporting Curry along the way in his career, but the reality is that Curry's career could be coming to an end in a few years. The Warriors star is under contract for the next two seasons, but he'll likely play beyond that.
Currently, the Warriors' roster construction going into next season is up in the air, as even though the team has stars like Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, they lack significant depth around them. Until the Jonathan Kuminga situation is resolved, there's no telling what the roster will look like on Opening Night.
