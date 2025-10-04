Steph Curry Sends Clear Message On Warriors’ Title Chances
The Golden State Warriors have finally been able to finish out their roster in the coming days, adding veterans De'Anthony Melton, Al Horford, Gary Payton II, and Seth Curry. While other teams around the Western Conferences have brought in bigger names, the reality is Golden State already has its stars in place and hopes these can be the pieces to get them over the top.
Now with a full offseason under his belt, Warriors fans will be excited to see what's in store with Jimmy Butler as he enters his 15th NBA season. However, when it's all said and done, the ceiling of this roster rests heavily on the shoulders of Steph Curry.
Curry Gets Honest On Team's Title Chances
Entering his 17th season in the NBA and looking to continue where he left off last year, earning All-NBA Second Team honors, Curry was straight to the point in his interview with Malika Andrews when asked if he still views himself as a top-five player in the NBA still.
"I don’t ever want to limit myself to anything. I still feel like I can lead a team to win at the highest level — whatever that ranking is," Curry said. "There’s superstar talent in the West. Teams have been doing it — OKC, the reigning champs. You’ve got Denvers trying to retool. You go down the list."
Curry might've finished as ninth in MVP last season, but there were plenty of moments when he still reminded the media and fans that he can still produce at the highest level. Even though he's inching away further from his prime, age shouldn't hold him back from being the league's deadliest outside shooter.
"For me, it’s about being able to perform night in, night out. That’s what the summer work is for — building chemistry from the jump with my guys. I’m excited about it," Curry added.
Looking around the league in general, teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, and New York Knicks will all enter the season with good odds to find themselves in the race for the NBA Finals. While it's true that Golden State's roster is older, it's a team full of players with championship and winning pedigree.
Horford, for example, was a major part of the Boston Celtics' 2024 NBA Championship run, and should bring a similar value to Golden State. The future of Jonathan Kuminga could end up being the X-Factor, but it seems as though Curry still has that confidence that he can lead Golden State to the top for his fifth time.