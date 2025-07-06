Steph Curry Sends Message Following Warriors Fan Favorite's Departure
A championship core typically has a limited lifespan. The Golden State Warriors' success from 2015 to 2022 resulted in four championships, and the core of the team remained essentially unchanged during that period. Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green were the key players who contributed to all four of the team's championships. Kevin Durant played a crucial role in two of those titles, while Kevon Looney was part of three.
Looney was a fan favorite in the Bay Area, and although he was never considered a superstar, he was critical to their success over the years. He averaged 5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in 17.2 minutes per game over 599 games.
Looney signed a new two-year, $16 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2025 offseason.
His long-time teammate Steph Curry took to social media to thank Kevon Looney for his time with the Warriors.
"Forever a legend Toon!!!! '17 on the clock,'" Curry said on his Instagram story.
Looney won three championships with the Warriors in 2017, 2018, and 2022, averaging 5.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in 89 playoff games played.
The Warriors are rumored to have interest in veteran Al Horford in free agency, and with a center desperately needed outside of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quentin Post, Golden State felt the need for an upgrade from Looney.
Looney should become a prominent frontcourt piece for a New Orleans Pelicans team that needs veteran depth behind Yves Missi.
