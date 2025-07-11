Steph Curry Sends Message to WNBA Star Paige Bueckers
The NBA continues to grow, as seen by the massive contract extensions players are receiving, such as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's latest deal, which can reach as high as $75 million annually. While massive contracts continue to be thrown around in the NBA, that doesn't mean the WNBA isn't trending in the right direction.
Pay aside, the league is growing in large part due to its new era of stars, featuring Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Paige Bueckers. Looking at Bueckers, she's shone in her first year in the WNBA, making the All-Star team as a rookie. Recently, she was asked about her shoe game and got a response from one of the NBA's greatest players.
"I love a pretty shoe," Bueckers said. "...I actually let Azzi choose my shoes. She chose the color." While Bueckers does have a partnership with Nike, it seems as though Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has visions of her joining his brand at Under Armour.
"Well….sounds like @currybrand is in your future then 👀," Curry commented under the post. While Under Armour wasn't really a big basketball shoe brand before Curry's arrival, he's since bolstered them up, signing De'Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell as a part of the Curry Brand.
Landing Bueckers would be massive for the Curry Brand and Under Armour, as she's already becoming one of the faces of the WNBA. With players like her and Clark becoming so popular, landing Bueckers won't come easily, even if Curry is behind it.
