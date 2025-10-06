Steph Curry Sends Message to Young NBA Players on Earning His Trust
As the Golden State Warriors prepare for the 2025-26 NBA season, franchise cornerstone Steph Curry is confident in the team's blend of veteran leadership and young talent.
At Warriors Media Day, Curry told reporters he's "extremely happy" with the roster's new direction.
The Warriors finished last season with a 23-7 record with Jimmy Butler after acquiring him at the trade deadline, and despite a second-round exit due to injuries, Golden State believes they have improved heading into the new season.
However, the team is going to have to get some contributions from the young players on the roster, even with veteran additions such as Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, and Seth Curry.
"It's tough to lose Loon, like that's a big deal knowing what he meant to our franchise, but we have a lot of pieces that are going to have an opportunity to take that next step," Curry said. He specifically highlighted young big men Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post as players ready to step into expanded roles.
Curry Embraces the Youth Movement
When speaking on how those young players can earn his trust and the coaching staff's trust, Curry explained, “I think it happens over time. Everybody’s a little different based on the baby steps of how you show up to practice and doing the little things to come with the right energy on a day-to-day basis. Then eventually that translates to getting an opportunity on the floor, which then translates to are you impacting winning."
"Everybody has a different pace when it comes to that but I think there’s a level of comfort that you feel. It might not even be anything that you can predict, you just have a body of work that you know they understand the game at a level, or they go out and just play their heart out, and you love those types of guys too. So it’s a little different for everybody," he said of the buy-in from young players.
How the Warriors Can Mesh
For the young players to succeed alongside the likes of Curry and Butler, head coach Steve Kerr was adamant about the importance of playing the right way last season.
"We have Steph Curry on our team, so pass the ball, move the ball. This is how we've played for 10 years," he exclaimed.
With Jonathan Kuminga re-signed and Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody included in the core of the youth movement for the Warriors, they are aiming to blend the veteran presences with youthful energy and see if it leads them to a new level.