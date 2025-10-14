Steph Curry Set to Join NBA History With Warriors in 2025-26 Season
Since the Golden State Warriors selected him with the seventh overall pick in 2009, Stephen Curry has completely changed basketball.
His ability to pull defenders 30 feet from the basket altered offensive strategy across the league, showing that shooting three-pointers at high volume was the future.
The four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP transformed the Warriors from playoff hopefuls into a dynasty, bringing home championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022, while also staying loyal to the team that picked him.
Joining Elite Company
Curry is about to join one of the NBA's most exclusive clubs this season, becoming just the 10th player ever to spend 17 or more seasons with a single franchise.
According to NBA PR, "of the other nine players, six played their entire NBA career with only one team: Dirk Nowitzki (21 seasons, DAL), Kobe Bryant (20 seasons, LAL), Udonis Haslem (20 seasons, MIA), Tim Duncan (19 seasons, SAS), John Stockton (19 seasons, UTA), Reggie Miller (18 seasons, IND)."
His longevity is impressive considering the early-career ankle problems that nearly derailed everything. Between 2011 and 2013, he played in just 74 games across two seasons, sparking serious questions about whether his body could hold up over his career.
The Warriors' team-friendly extension early on paid off big time, as Curry bounced back to become surprisingly durable, appearing in at least 78 games in four of the next five seasons.
What's Next for Steph?
As Curry enters the 2025-2026 season at age 37, expectations remain high despite the Warriors' new roster.
Curry showed last season he's still got plenty left in the tank, and his game should age well since it's built on shooting rather than athleticism. The talent that the front office added around him late into the offseason has many believing Golden State can stay competitive in a loaded Western Conference as well.
Whether the Warriors can make another championship run probably comes down to Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green staying healthy, but additions like Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, and the re-signing of Jonathan Kuminga round out a solid roster.
Are the Warriors the same juggernaut of a franchise that was dominant in the 2010s? No, but with Curry still playing at a highly elite level and solid depth, Golden State will surely be in the mix for a playoff spot.
Reaching 17 seasons with one team puts Curry in a group of legends who chose loyalty over ring-chasing elsewhere, and this year, the Warriors will need him to be the franchise cornerstone he has been for over a decade.