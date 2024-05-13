Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Shares Announcement From Ayesha Curry

The Golden State Warriors star shared his wife's new wine

Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry recently launched his Gentleman's Cut Bourbon, a Kentucky whiskey crafted by the legendary point guard himself. Curry's wife Ayesha and his sister Sydel are the owners of Domaine Curry, a Cabernet Sauvignon that the two launched in 2018.

In a recent Instagram post from Domaine Curry, Ayesha and Sydel announced Domaine Curry Sauvignon Blanc, writing the following:

"Introducing Domaine Curry Sauvignon Blanc, an elegant, vivacious wine that draws inspiration from the strong bonds that our co-founders, Ayesha and Sydel, share with their mothers, grandmothers, aunts, sisters, and daughters. Nothing is more important than motherhood, and instilling values in our children and building a lasting legacy is at the heart of our core beliefs. This is something that deserves to be celebrated all year round, and what better way to do so than with a glass of Sauvignon Blanc? Purchase the latest vintage of this amazing wine at the link in bio."

Steph Curry shared this announcement on his Instagram story, boosting the announcement from his wife and sister:

The Currys are always active outside of basketball, involving themselves in several different pursuits like Gentleman's Cut and Domaine Curry. The offseason is a great time to continue building different things off the court, which Curry and his family always do a great job of.

