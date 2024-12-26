Steph Curry Shares Blunt Message During Warriors Team Meeting
After a hot 12-3 start to their 2024-25 campaign, the Golden State Warriors have fallen completely off a cliff. Wednesday's 115-113 loss to the LA Lakers marked Golden State's 11th loss in their last 14 games, sinking to 15-14 on the season.
Even behind a 38-point performance from superstar Steph Curry on Christmas Day, the Warriors could not get the job done. Curry went 8-15 from deep, but Trayce Jackson-Davis and Andrew Wiggins were his only teammates who wanted to step up alongside him. The two forwards played well in the starting lineup alongside Curry, but it was mostly poor production everywhere else.
Jackson-Davis revealed that the Warriors had a player-led meeting before Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers, as Curry tried to fuel his squad with a harshly truthful statement.
"This can go one way or the other," Curry reportedly told his Warriors teammates ahead of their Christmas Day Lakers matchup.
Of course, the team meeting was not a success, but it shows where Curry believes his team stands. Winning just three of their last 14 games is a complete disaster, as they are moving in the wrong direction during their "pivot point" in the season.
The Lakers were led by LeBron James with 31 points and Austin Reaves with 26 and the game-winning shot. The Warriors did everything right in Wednesday's matchup, yet still could not come out with a much-needed win.
Golden State's schedule is not getting any easier as they sit in 10th place in the Western Conference. They'll have opportunities to turn their season around, but they need to be more consistent to even have a chance.
