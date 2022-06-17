Steph Curry Shares Emotional Reaction to Winning Finals MVP

The Golden State Warriors have done it. When many thought their dynasty was over, Steph Curry's greatness elevated them back to the top. Winning his 4th ring, Steph Curry was understandably emotional after the game, and shared his immediate thoughts ion the court.

"I'm so proud of our group," Steph said. "I thank God every day I get to play this game at the highest level. The most amazing people, we know what this is all about. But for this championship, what we've been through the last three years, at the beginning of the season nobody thought we'd be here, except everybody on this court right now. It's very surreal, very surreal."

On what it means to win Finals MVP, Steph said, "It means we won. It means we took advantage of an opportunity to be back here. I hear all the conversations, I hear all the chatter, we hear all the chatter. At the end of the day it's about what we gotta do on the floor. Ain't gotta talk about it, you gotta do it. That's what it's about."

While this is his 4th ring, Steph admitted that this one feels different, saying, "You know how hard the road is to get back here because of how hard it is to win at this level... But we found a way to just get it done. Everyone on the stage had a part in this. Front office, coaches, players."

Steph ended his time on stage saying, "This one hits different, this one hits different for sure."