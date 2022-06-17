Skip to main content
Steph Curry Shares Emotional Reaction to Winning Finals MVP

Steph Curry Shares Emotional Reaction to Winning Finals MVP

The Golden State Warriors are champions once again

Carlos Avila Gonzalez / The Chronicle

The Golden State Warriors are champions once again

The Golden State Warriors have done it. When many thought their dynasty was over, Steph Curry's greatness elevated them back to the top. Winning his 4th ring, Steph Curry was understandably emotional after the game, and shared his immediate thoughts ion the court.

"I'm so proud of our group," Steph said. "I thank God every day I get to play this game at the highest level. The most amazing people, we know what this is all about. But for this championship, what we've been through the last three years, at the beginning of the season nobody thought we'd be here, except everybody on this court right now. It's very surreal, very surreal."

On what it means to win Finals MVP, Steph said, "It means we won. It means we took advantage of an opportunity to be back here. I hear all the conversations, I hear all the chatter, we hear all the chatter. At the end of the day it's about what we gotta do on the floor. Ain't gotta talk about it, you gotta do it. That's what it's about."

While this is his 4th ring, Steph admitted that this one feels different, saying, "You know how hard the road is to get back here because of how hard it is to win at this level... But we found a way to just get it done. Everyone on the stage had a part in this. Front office, coaches, players."

Steph ended his time on stage saying, "This one hits different, this one hits different for sure."

1200x0
News

Steph Curry Shares Emotional Reaction to Winning Finals MVP

By Joey Linn49 seconds ago
May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr: 'We're Going to Get This in Boston'

By C.J. Peterson4 hours ago
1319713649
News

Game 6 Injury Report: Robert Williams Questionable

By Joey Linn8 hours ago
USATSI_18533184_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Warriors vs Celtics Game 6

By Farbod Esnaashari9 hours ago
Draymond-LeBron-GETTY-1390196528
News

Draymond Green: LeBron James is 'Arguably The Smartest' Player Ever

By Joey LinnJun 15, 2022
USATSI_18533018_168390270_lowres
News

Celtics Admit They Argued With Referees Too Much in Game 5

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 14, 2022
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Anticipates Big Night from Curry in Game 6

By C.J. PetersonJun 14, 2022
Karl-Anthony-Towns-Andrew-Wiggins-Getty-1238032282
News

Karl Anthony-Towns and Zach LaVine Show Love to Andrew Wiggins

By Joey LinnJun 14, 2022
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and forward Draymond Green (23) celebrate during the first half in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr Praises Andrew Wiggins for Huge Game 5 Performance

By C.J. PetersonJun 14, 2022